Scott McCreery fans are getting some good news for Christmas.
The country singer has revealed that his new studio album, Seasons Change, is set for release on March 16.
“In the last five years, I have grown from a teenager to a man, moved out on my own, lost my grandfather, proposed to the love of my life, and learned more about myself than I could have imagined,” McCreery said in a prepared statement. “This all shows up in the 11 songs on Seasons Change, and I cannot wait to share this music with my fans after such a long time between releases.”
