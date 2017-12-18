By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

Disney’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi had a fantastic Saturday, bringing in $64 million that day alone, making it the fourth-best Saturday ever, after Jurassic World ($69.9 million), The Avengers ($69.55 million) and Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($68.3 million).

Saturday’s numbers were actually up over Friday’s takings, which registered at about $59.8 million.

  • The Rian Johnson-helmed sequel brought in $220 million this weekend overall. Industry observers say The Last Jedi should make $750 million domestically, behind The Force Awakens ($936 million) and Avatar ($760 million).
  • Fox’s family friendly Ferdinand came in a distant second at the box office for its opening weekend with $13.3 million. Coco, at week number 4, rounded out the top 3 with $10 million.

Ron Villemaire’s dying wish was to see Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Villemaire is suffering from stage 4 colon cancer and is in hospice in Bedford, New Hampshire. Following a public plea from his daughter, the Bedford fire department arranged to have him taken by ambulance on Saturday to a theater, where he could watch the film from a hospital bed. Medics were on hand during the screening. The 69-year-old’s closest friends and family also joined him. Villemaire is a U.S. Air Force veteran.

