iStock

Families can play Santa and make the Christmas wishes of underprivileged kids come true thanks to a website called Daymaker. It allows anyone to see the wish lists of 15,000 needy kids across the country.

You just create an account on the site and pick which holiday presents, birthday gifts, or back-to-school necessities you want to buy for the kids in need. And it’s a great way for families to teach their kids about the joy of giving this holiday season.

“If we can show kids at 5, 6, 7, that it feels really good to give, we’re part of raising a generation that grows up loving to help others,” says Thomas Doochin, CEO of Daymaker.

Source: Inside Edition