There’s no shame in a little last-minute shopping. That said, be sure to have everyone on your list covered by Christmas Eve, because it’s slim-pickings on Christmas Day.

(Note: hours may vary by location, call your local store for details)

Stores open Christmas Eve 2017 – 

• Barnes and Noble
• Bed Bath & Beyond
• Costco
• CVS
• Dollar Tree
• Family Dollar
• Ikea
• Kmart
• Kroger
• Macy’s
• Sam’s Club
• Target
• Walgreen’s
• Whole Foods

Stores open Christmas Day 2017 – 

• 7/11
• CVS
• Family Dollar
• Rite Aid
• Walgreen’s

