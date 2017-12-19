iStock
There’s no shame in a little last-minute shopping. That said, be sure to have everyone on your list covered by Christmas Eve, because it’s slim-pickings on Christmas Day.
(Note: hours may vary by location, call your local store for details)
Stores open Christmas Eve 2017 –
• Barnes and Noble
• Bed Bath & Beyond
• Costco
• CVS
• Dollar Tree
• Family Dollar
• Ikea
• Kmart
• Kroger
• Macy’s
• Sam’s Club
• Target
• Walgreen’s
• Whole Foods
Stores open Christmas Day 2017 –
• 7/11
• CVS
• Family Dollar
• Rite Aid
• Walgreen’s
