There’s no shame in a little last-minute shopping. That said, be sure to have everyone on your list covered by Christmas Eve, because it’s slim-pickings on Christmas Day.

(Note: hours may vary by location, call your local store for details)

Stores open Christmas Eve 2017 –

• Barnes and Noble

• Bed Bath & Beyond

• Costco

• CVS

• Dollar Tree

• Family Dollar

• Ikea

• Kmart

• Kroger

• Macy’s

• Sam’s Club

• Target

• Walgreen’s

• Whole Foods

Stores open Christmas Day 2017 –

• 7/11

• CVS

• Family Dollar

• Rite Aid

• Walgreen’s