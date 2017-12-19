iStock

Whether you want to grab a Starbucks coffee before some last-minute Christmas shopping or pickup a late-night pizza after leaving grandma’s house, there are a variety of restaurants open on Dec. 24 around Metro Detroit.

(Note: hours may vary by location, call your local restaurant for details)

• Applebee’s

• Arby’s

• Bahama Breeze

• Boston Market

• Buca di Beppo

• Burger King

• Cracker Barrel

• Culvers

• Denny’s

• Domino’s

• Hooters

• IHOP

• McDonald’s

• Old Country Buffet

• Olive Garden

• Outback Steakhouse

• PF Chang’s

• Panda Express

• Panera Bread

• Papa John’s

• Qdoba

• Red Lobster

• Red Robin

• Romano’s Macaroni Grill

• Ruby Tuesday

• Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse

• Sbarro

• Starbucks

• Steak ‘n Shake

• Subway

• Taco Bell

• TGIF’s

• Texas Roadhouse