Whether you want to grab a Starbucks coffee before some last-minute Christmas shopping or pickup a late-night pizza after leaving grandma’s house, there are a variety of restaurants open on Dec. 24 around Metro Detroit.

(Note: hours may vary by location, call your local restaurant for details)

• Applebee’s
• Arby’s
• Bahama Breeze
• Boston Market
• Buca di Beppo
• Burger King
• Cracker Barrel
• Culvers
• Denny’s
• Domino’s
• Hooters
• IHOP
• McDonald’s
• Old Country Buffet
• Olive Garden
• Outback Steakhouse
• PF Chang’s
• Panda Express
• Panera Bread
• Papa John’s
• Qdoba
• Red Lobster
• Red Robin
• Romano’s Macaroni Grill
• Ruby Tuesday
• Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse
• Sbarro
• Starbucks
• Steak ‘n Shake
• Subway
• Taco Bell
• TGIF’s
• Texas Roadhouse

Listen Live