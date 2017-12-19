Photo: Cunaplus | Dreamstime

Most women couldn’t be happier when they take the next step in their relationship and decide to move in with their significant other. However, it seems that they may have a good reason to be worried — and not because he may steal all the covers.

A new British survey, which could easily translate here, finds that 27% of women find their eating habits getting less healthy within weeks of moving in with their man, which causes them to pack on the pounds. Those who say this, blame their change in diet specifically on their men.

Of course, this doesn’t mean you shouldn’t move in with your fella. Overall, 73% of women say moving in with their guy actually made little or no difference in their diet, so there’s hope. And it seems by moving in with your man, you may be helping him, since 40% of fellas say their significant other had a “positive impact” on their diet.

But diet may not be the only thing affected by the change in living arrangements. The survey also finds that 37% of couples say they had less sex after moving in together. Meanwhile, 10% said they fought over space issues, with 50% of men saying their gals were the ones taking up too much space, and 20% of women saying the same about their man.

Source: The Daily Mail