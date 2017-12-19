Photo: Katarzyna Bialasiewicz | Dreamstime

People who are a hot mess are a little less put together and more flighty. And when the holiday season rolls around, when everything is supposed to be organized, pretty, and close to perfect, hot mess moms stand out even more in their imperfection. So here’s the hot mess mom’s guide to getting through the holidays, ‘cause we know you need all the help you can get right now.

Step 1: Vow that this year will be different – You’re not usually much of a planner, but this is the year you’re really going to try to be.

Step 2: Take down the Halloween decorations – Sure, it’s still technically fall, but only for a few more days and Christmas is less than a week away. It’s time.

Step 3: Put up your tree – And pick a good one because at this rate it’s going to be in your living room until Valentine’s Day.

Step 4: Plan an impressive dish for your work potluck – But when you forget to buy key ingredients needed, pick up grocery store cookies instead.

Step 5: Throw away Thanksgiving leftovers – Time to make room in the fridge for new holiday leftovers.

Step 6: Finally get your kids’ wish lists to your parents and in-laws – They’ve only been asking since November.

Step 7: Show up late to your child’s holiday concert – At least you make it on time to see the last song.

Step 8: Order everything on your shopping list from Amazon – Thank God for Prime!

Step 9: Immediately spill something on your nice, new holiday outfit– Every time!

Step 10: Vow that next year will be different – But accept that this is who you are – a hot mess.

Source: Romper