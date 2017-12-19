(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

By: Rob Stone

I’ve been trying so hard to find great stocking stuffers for my wife this Christmas and now I think we finally have the best gift so far! Nutella lipstick is now a thing.

Nutella is packed with sugar and palm oil and is quite addictive. So, it’s a relief that you can indulge in your favorite spread now without letting an ounce of saturated fat past your lips. Beauty company Beauty Bakerie has come up with a range of Nutella-flavored lipsticks.

Nude-tella, $60, is a collection of four new lip shades, which come in Nudi-Tea, Skinny Dip, Birthday Suit and Bake it Naked. They’re all creamy, matte and, most importantly, they all smell of Nutella. They’re vegan, toxin-free and waterproof.