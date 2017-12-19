Photo: David McClister

YES! We knew this album was coming and now we have a release date!!

It’s been five long years and FINALLY my favorite American Idol winner announced details on his new album, ” Season Change” dropping on March 16th! Five More Minutes is seriously one of my favorite songs to come out this year. It’s a masterpiece just like this album is going to be! Scotty co-wrote all 11 songs!

Don’t forget Scotty McCreery is playing our Jammin For Joseph concert on March 22nd at The Fillmore. Tickets are on sale NOW! Don’t miss this magical night with Scotty and Russell Dickerson as we raise money for Duschenne Muscular Dystrophy.