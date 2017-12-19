Scotty shares details on his first album in five years!By Roxanne Steele
Filed Under:new album, Scotty McCreery, Seasons Change

Photo: David McClister

YES!  We knew this album was coming and now we have a release date!!

It’s been five long years and FINALLY  my favorite American Idol winner announced details on his new album, ” Season Change” dropping on March 16th!  Five More Minutes is seriously one of my favorite songs to come out this year.  It’s a masterpiece just like this album is going to be!  Scotty co-wrote all 11 songs!

9c23551a 83ab 4dd9 85b7 31b4663775ce Scotty McCreery Announces New Album Seasons Change

Don’t forget Scotty McCreery is playing our Jammin For Joseph concert on March 22nd at The Fillmore.  Tickets are on sale NOW!  Don’t miss this magical night with Scotty and Russell Dickerson as we raise money for Duschenne Muscular Dystrophy.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

Guide: Little Caesars Arena Concert ScheduleMany of the top names in music have already booked dates at the new arena. Here are the music events booked at the arena so far.
Here’s What You Should Know About Little Caesars ArenaIf you are heading to Little Caesars Arena, you will want to bookmark this page.

Listen Live