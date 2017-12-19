Photo: Mert & Marcus

By Scott T. Sterling

From the looks of it, Taylor Swift and Jack Antonoff had a blast writing “This is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things.”

The pop superstar has shared a glimpse of the studio sessions that went into the making of the not-so-subtle jab at Kanye West in a new video teaser.

Swift and Antonoff are seen working on the Reputation track, with the pop singer playing keyboards. Watch the video below.