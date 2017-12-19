Thomas Rhett just dropped a heartbreaking video for his latest single “Marry Me.” The clip follows a relationship that starts with two childhood friends, moves on to a high school crush, until the girl goes off to marry someone else. The clip does end with a bit of a surprise though.

“If I had never told (wife) Lauren how I felt about her, I probably would have been at her wedding watching her marry someone else,” Thomas shares. “So, I really wanted to capture that feeling of heartbreak in this video – and this really hits me in the gut.”

“Marry Me” is the latest single from Thomas’ album “Life Changes.” Previous singles “Craving You,” featuring Maren Morris, and “Unforgettable” both went to number one.