Photo: Sthanlee Mirador / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard and wife Hayley have shared a new maternity photo—and this time, they’re wearing clothes.

Related: Thomas Rhett and Tyler Hubbard Go Christmas Caroling

The country couple raised eyebrows a few weeks back with a pair of much more risque maternity shots, including one featuring the pair topless.

“Decided to throw some clothes on for this one,” Hubbard joked in the photo caption for the new image. “You’re welcome Mom.”

Hayley Hubbard shared her own image from the same photo shoot after a quick outfit change to sport a flowing white gown.

“Still waiting on this little one to arrive, and Harley is SO excited to be a big brother,” she captioned, referencing the couple’s dog. “Can’t wait to see when she decides to join us!”

The couple’s first child is expected any day now, and could even arrive on Christmas day.

See all the photos below.