01 November 2016 - Nashville, Tennessee - Michael Ray. 64th Annual BMI Country Awards, 2016 BMI Country Awards, held at BMI Music Row Headquarters. (Photo Credit: Laura Farr/AdMedia)

By Nathan Vicar
@NathanVicar

(WYCD) — Country music star Michael Ray was reportedly arrested and charged after crashing into a car in front of him at a McDonald’s drive-thru early Wednesday in Eustis, Florida.

According to ABC News,  an arrest report says Ray told investigators his foot slipped off the pedal of his 2012 Jeep. The officer wrote that Ray had bloodshot eyes and slurred speech.

Officers found a glass bottle with brown liquid in his vehicle. Ray told them it was “weed oil.”

The 29-year-old, whose legal name is Michael Ray Roach, was arrested on suspicion of DUI and possession of marijuana.

In 2015, Ray broke out with the Number One song “Kiss You in the Morning,” which appeared on his self-titled Warner Bros. debut LP from the same year.

