Photo: Tonya Wise / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

When it comes to Christmas music, Miranda Lambert has a brand new favorite.

Related: Sia Gets Animated for ‘Candy Cane Lane’ Christmas Video

The country star took to Twitter to share her love of Sia’s recently released album of all-original holiday tunes, Everyday is Christmas.

“Is anyone else obsessed with this record? The whole thing?,” Lambert posted with a screengrab of the song “Snowflake.”

“I mean it’s up there with Mariah “All I Want For Christmas,” which has been my #1 since ‘94!,” the singer added, referencing Mariah Carey’s timeless holiday favorite.

Now all we want for Christmas is a Miranda Lambert/Sia collaboration. Ladies?