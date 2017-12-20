Photo Courtesy of Realtor.com

Christmas is a time for giving and Texas Rangers pitcher Cole Hamelsand his wife, Heidi are going big this year. Instead of writing a check to a charity, they’re giving a whole mansion to one.

The major league baseball player and his wife are giving their 32,000-square-foot home on Table Rock Lake to Camp Barnabas in Missouri. The camp is a nonprofit group that helps make dreams come true for people with special needs and chronic illnesses.

“Seeing the faces, hearing the laughter, reading the stories of the kids they serve — there is truly nothing like it,” Hamels says. “Barnabas makes dreams come true, and we felt called to help them in a big way.”

Source: CBS News