Photo Courtesy of Realtor.com
Christmas is a time for giving and Texas Rangers pitcher Cole Hamelsand his wife, Heidi are going big this year. Instead of writing a check to a charity, they’re giving a whole mansion to one.
The major league baseball player and his wife are giving their 32,000-square-foot home on Table Rock Lake to Camp Barnabas in Missouri. The camp is a nonprofit group that helps make dreams come true for people with special needs and chronic illnesses.
“Seeing the faces, hearing the laughter, reading the stories of the kids they serve — there is truly nothing like it,” Hamels says. “Barnabas makes dreams come true, and we felt called to help them in a big way.”
Source: CBS News
Comments
