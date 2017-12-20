Photo: David McClister
By Scott T. Sterling
Old Dominion document life on tour for the band’s latest music video, “Written in the Sand.”
The clip captures the group dealing with the rigors of the road, including photo shoots, fan meet and greets, and doing shots backstage with the crew.
Old D will be living out the video early next year, launching their Happy Endings Tour in February.
In the meantime, watch the new video for “Written in the Sand” below.
