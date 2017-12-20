iStock: Martin Cvetković

If you were sad about ending 2017 single and having no one to share the holidays with, you have time to mingle! The online dating service Match says that “peak dating season” begins on December 26th. The prime season for dating is said to run through Valentine’s Day. Who knew! Maybe you will have someone to kiss on New Years Eve.

The dating site says that during that time it sees 50 million messages sent and 1 million dates taking place. Sunday, January 7th is said to be the very busiest dating day of the year.

Have you ever tried online dating? Maybe the time is now….