Photo: Sipa / USA Today Network

By Scott T. Sterling

A Taylor Swift pop hit has been given a new country music makeover.

Kalie Shorr, Kelleigh Bannen and Lindsay Ell came together for the CMT Next Women Of Country campaign to take Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do” back to the singer’s Nashville roots. Supplanting the digital production style of the original, the trio strip the song’s melody down with acoustic guitars.

The cover version was shared live, with the three singers performing it in front of an audience in a new video.

Check it out below.