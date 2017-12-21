In my opinion, Prince Harry has always been the edgy one so I’m not surprised by any of this!
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle look very much in love in their engagement photos which some are saying are not very “royal” whatever that means. Kensington Palace took to social media to share these intimate pictures.
The first engagement photo is highlighted by Markle wearing a sheer black gown as she flashes her engagement ring.
The second is an up close shot of the couple as Markle caresses Harry’s face. This one is my favorite!!
The third shows the two walking around Windsor Castle where the couple plans to get married next year.
So what do you think of these engagement photos? Is Markle’s sheer gown too sexy for a princess? It’s 2017 and time for the world to relax! I think these photos are gorgeous and sexy!! Work it girl!