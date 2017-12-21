The royal couple captured these stunning photos on the grounds of Windsor CastleBy Roxanne Steele
Filed Under:Engagement photos, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, royal couple

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)12/13/2017 - File photo dated 01/12/17 of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arriving at the Nottingham Contemporary. Kensington Palace has confirmed that Meghan Markle will join the Queen and other senior members of the royal family for Christmas at Sandringham this year. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA) *** US Rights Only ***

In my opinion, Prince Harry has always been the edgy one so I’m not surprised by any of this!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle look very much in love in their engagement photos which some are saying are not very “royal” whatever that means.  Kensington Palace took to social media to share these intimate pictures.

The first engagement photo is highlighted by Markle wearing a sheer black gown as she flashes her engagement ring.

The second is an up close shot of the couple as Markle caresses Harry’s face.  This one is my favorite!!

The third shows the two walking around Windsor Castle where the couple plans to get married next year.

So what do you think of these engagement photos? Is Markle’s sheer gown too sexy for a princess?  It’s 2017 and time for the world to relax!  I think these photos are gorgeous and sexy!!  Work it girl!

