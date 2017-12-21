(Credit: Shore Fire Media)

(WYCD) — It’s time to bust out your best ugly Christmas sweater.

99.5 WYCD will be holding an Ugly Christmas Sweater contest at Friday night’s Drew Baldridge concert at The Shelter. Baldridge will be joined by special guest Dylan Schneider.

One person will win round trip airfare to Las Vegas, two tickets to the 2018 ACM Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, two night hotel accommodations, one $100 Visa gift card and one Drew Baldridge prize pack.

RULES: WYCD Ugly Christmas Sweater Contest

The concert starts at 7 p.m.