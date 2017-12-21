WYCD Ugly Christmas Sweater

Contest Rules

These contest rules are specific to the above contest (“Contest”) conducted by CBS Radio Inc. of Michigan d/b/a WYCD(FM) (collectively, the “Station”). Except to the extent specifically set forth below with respect to this specific contest, the Station’s general contest rules apply to this contest as well. A copy of these specific contest rules and the Station’s general contest rules are available at the Station’s studio at 26455 American Drive, Southfield, MI 48034 during regular business hours and on the Station’s website at http://www.wycd.com./rules. To the extent that the general contest rules differ from these rules, these rules will govern and control with respect to this Contest.

How to Enter/How to Win

1. Anyone who wishes to be a contestant in the Contest and is not a ticket holder for the event simply needs to go to the venue box office before 9:00 pm and ask for the Station Contest judge. If the initial Station Contest judge determines that such contestant is not a potential candidate for the top ten selection, such contestant will not be allowed to enter. If the initial Station Contest judge determines that such contestant is not a potential candidate for the top ten selections, such contestant will not be allowed to enter. If such contestant is a potential candidate for the top ten selections, such candidate will be escorted into the event by a Station representative and shall be allowed to remain until such time as such contestant is eliminated from further participation in or wins the Costume Contest. Being invited in to participate further in the Contest as a “potential top ten selection” does not mean that such entrant will actually be selected as a top ten selection qualifier.

2. On December 22, 2017, Station will conduct a Costume Contest at The Shelter Detroit, located at 431 East Congress Street, Detroit, MI 48226. Doors will open at 7:00 pm Eastern Time (“ET”). Initial Station Contest judges will begin considering potential top ten qualifiers as soon as the doors open and at approximately 9:30 pm ET, they will pass out cards to up to the top ten finalist with specific instructions on where to meet in order to compete for the Grand Prize at approximately 10:30 pm ET (Each a “Finalist”). CONTESTANTS SELECTED AS FINALISTS WILL BE REQUIRED TO BE PRESENT TO COMPETE FURTHER IN THIS CONTEST FOR THE DURATION OF THE ON-STAGE CONTESTING AND FINAL WINNER ANNOUNCEMENT. If any top ten Finalist does not present themselves within five (5) minutes of the designated time for the final judging, regardless of the reason, Station reserves the right to disqualify that selected Finalist. FINALISTS MUST BE IN AND REMAIN IN THEIR COSTUME DURING THE ON-STAGE CONTESTING. The selection of the top ten Finalists shall be in the sole discretion of the Station initial judges, on any lawful criteria they deem desirable, and is not subject to dispute or appeal. Station reserves the right to select more than, or less than 10 Finalists, in its sole discretion.

3. All Finalists will be escorted to the stage and will be brought up on stage, and up to three (3) semi-finalists will be chosen based on voting by crowd noise (Each a Semi-Finalist”). As each Finalist is introduced, the crowd will be asked to vote by making noise for their favorite Finalist.

4. The three (3) Semi-Finalists will be determined by the loudest positive crowd reactions. The crowd will again be asked to vote by creating noise for their choice of the best costume among the three Semi-Finalists. The person who obtains the loudest crowd positive reaction is the Grand Prize winner. Station reserves the right to select less than three Semi-Finalists, in its sole discretion. The interpretation of which Finalist or Semi-Finalist receives more or the most positive crowd reaction shall be in the sole discretion of the Station and any such decision is not subject to dispute or appeal.

5. Contestants may not violate any federal, state or local laws and must not harm or endanger yourself or other persons or property. Any contestant who Station determines may have created a public hazard, caused interference with or destruction of property and/or utilized public safety resources will be disqualified. Any Contestant whose costume is considered degrading to cultural groups, religious groups, women, or from any dress that portrays other guests in a stereotyped way may be disqualified from the Contest with or without notice to such entrant. All costumes must not impair another guest’s view or enjoyment of the event and clothing must fit within the boundary of an individual’s ticketed seat location. No storage of costumes will be permitted. All costumes and props must comply with venue security regulations and bag/person check procedures. Additionally, toy guns or weapons, costumes with wiring or electrical requirements, live creatures, incendiary devices of any kind and nudity will not be permitted. Faces must be visible and match legal Identification for entry to alcohol sales areas and for purchase and consumption of alcoholic beverages. The Station and/or venue reserves the right to refuse admission to or require leaving the venue by any person whose costume does not comply with these guidelines or poses a danger to other patrons.

6. By entering this contest, Entrants understand and agree that Station may take photograph and post such photographs on its website or social media sites for no additional compensation. Further, by entering this contest, entrants understand that Station judges or other staff may choose to comment on, mock, poke fun at, and/or mimic any Costume or entrant. Entrants waive any right to make any claim against Station or any contest sponsors with respect to any comments – disparaging or otherwise – made regarding such Entrant’s and/or his/her costume.

Prize(s)

7. One (1) prize will be awarded in this Contest. The verified winner in this Contest will receive:

i. Round trip coach airfare for two (2) persons, valid for winner and one (1) guest, 21 years of age or older) to a Las Vegas, NV airport (as solely selected by the Station or their Designee) from a major airport near the prize winner’s residence (as determined by the Station or its designee) departing April 14, 2018 and returning April 16, 2018;

ii. Two (2) nights hotel accommodations (one (1) standard room, double occupancy) at a Las Vegas area hotel checking in April 14, 2018 and checking out April 16, 2018;

iii. Two (2) tickets to the 2018 ACM Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena (3799 Las Vegas Boulevard South, Las Vegas, NV 89109);

iv. One (1) $100 Visa Gift Card;

v. One (1) Drew Baldridge prize pack.

The Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) of the prize is $3,500. Actual value may vary based on point of departure and dates of booking and travel. Once the reservations are made by Stations and Sponsors, no changes may be made by the Grand Prize Winner (including, without limitation, any changes in traveling companions). Winner is responsible for pre-payment of any taxes or airport, baggage or government fees or charges. Incidental expenses and taxes are not included. Grand Prize Winner may be required to provide a valid credit card to check into the hotel and to cover incidental expenses. Guest may be required to sign one or more liability release agreements before being authorized to be allowed to participate as winner’s guest on a trip.

Sponsor(s)

8. The sponsors of this Contest are: CBS Radio Inc. of Michigan (26455 American Drive, Southfield, MI 48034) and Cold River Records (1019 17th Avenue South, Nashville, TN 37212).

Other Rules Specific to This Contest

9. The Promotion is open to all legal U.S. who are 21 years of age or older at the time of entry. Entrants costume must include an “Ugly Christmas Sweater” that incorporates either “99.5” and/or “WYCD” into the design.