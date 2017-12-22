Getty Images: Sean Gallup
By: Rob Stone
I have been complaining for years about Apple’s iPhone iOS updates that seem to slow down our phones on purpose, so that we feel like we have to buy the new model that just came out. Finally people are standing up and fighting for what’s right!
Apple is Being Served with a Class Action Lawsuit!
- Apple has admitted to slowing down the iPhones 6, 6s, and SE when batteries are older and have a low charge to avoid the phone shutting down, and now Apple may have to pay for it. Two separate class action lawsuits have been filed in California and Illinois stating they didn’t give Apple permission to slow down their phone.
- People from Chicago, Ohio, Indiana, and North Carolina claim the iOS updates “purposefully slow down the performance speeds” of phones. In turn this causes people to “purchase the latest model offered by Apple.”
- Plaintiffs in these cases are claiming to be entitled to compensation for “overpayments” to Apple for phones that were slowed down on purpose. Plaintiffs are saying they “did not receive what they paid for.”
- Apple has admitted to slowing down older phones because the batteries on older phones get to a certain level they can’t keep the current power to sustain the new processors. Do you believe these people will win their cases? Does this make you not want an iPhone anymore?
