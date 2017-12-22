Some of your favorite country stars have come together to recite the Christmas classic “Twas the Night Before Christmas.”
Artist taking part in the retelling include Alan Jackson, Luke Bryan, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Darius Rucker, Brothers Osborne’s TJ and John Osborne, Jordan Davis and Brandon Lay.
