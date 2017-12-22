Photo: Larry McCormack / USA Today
By Scott T. Sterling
Kane Brown, meet the king of pop.
The breakout country star has shared a new video enjoying a new karaoke machine, breaking out some classic Michael Jackson in the process.
The clip finds Brown sitting on the kitchen counter and belting out Jackson’s 1987 hit, “The Way You Make Me Feel.”
An unseen woman can be heard cheering him on in the background, presumably fiancée Katelyn Jae.
Watch Kane Brown channel Michael Jackson in the video below.
