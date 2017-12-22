Is Pitch Perfect 3 on your list to see this weekend?By Roxanne Steele
Filed Under:Anna Kendrick, Bellas, controversy, Pitch Perfect 3, R. Kelly Ignition

There’s been a lot of buzz about the third and possible final film in the Pitch Perfect franchise, but this wasn’t the buzz they had in mind!!

The backlash on Twitter is due to one of the songs sung in the film.  The Barden Bellas, led by Anna Kendrick, sing an a cappella version of R. Kelly’s “Ignition Remix.  It’s been a sensitive year with sexual allegations.  The R&B singer has been accused of some disturbing things over the years including sexual assault, and most recently being a leader of a “sex cult.” Here’s a few negative tweets from fans.

Trish Sie, the film’s director, responded to the backlash saying that the song was a creative decision that felt right for the scene at the time.  It was never meant to cause any controversy and they are not endorsing the track.

“That’s a tough one. I’m glad we’re having this discussion about what’s happening in the world right now. Nobody gets a free pass on that,” Trish said in a recent interview to Refinery 29.   “At the same time, it was a song, and I feel like in the moment, the Bellas would have come up with it — based on how a riff-off works, they have to come up with these songs spontaneously, matching the words — and to me it feels like something that would have really happened in real life.”

The director was firm that nthe cast and crew of  Pitch Perfect 3,  were not trying to make a statement by using an R. Kelly song.

“It’s a song a lot of people love, it’s a song a lot of people know, and if anyone feels offended by it, I am so sorry,” Trish added. “That was never the intention. We need to air out this stuff.”

The movie made an impressive 2.1 Million at the Thursday box office.  Will you be seeing Pitch Perfect 3 or are you bothered by the controversial singer R. Kelly in the movie?

 

 

