By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy

Photo Credit: MJT/AdMedia

Congratulations are in order for Lady Antebellum’s Dave Haywood. The singer and wife Kelli Cashiola, welcomed their daughter Lillie Renee Haywood on Friday.

“We’d like to welcome our beautiful Christmas gift Lillie Renee Haywood. Born today at 11:14am, at 7 lbs 6 oz, 19 in,” Dave announced on Instagram. “She is named after both of her grandmothers. Kelli and Lillie are happy and healthy, and Cash is already a great big brother. God is good!”

The couple is already parents to a son, Cash, who’s three.

