It was a Christmas nightmare for this couple. John Saylor’s wife, Lorraine, was attacked by her neighbors dogs on Christmas Eve. Saylor spoke to the media about the alleged attacks. Video below.

Saylor said his wife stepped outside when she was attacked by two pit bulls owned by their neighbor, Johnny Dale Lankford. When Saylor went outside to check on his wife, he was attacked as well.

John Saylor’s left hand was badly wounded and he suffered smaller bite wounds on his arm and head. Saylor’s brother was able to distract the dogs so he could break free. By the time he got his pistol and shot one of the dogs, it was too late. His wife was already dead.

“She was weak and about 105 pounds,” Through tears, Saylor told an ABC News affiliate in Kentucky. “I said, ‘Oh God! Oh no! Please no!’ I checked her pulse just in case.”

Lorraine Saylor, 66, suffered over 20 serious bite wounds from the dogs. Bell County coroner Jay Steele confirmed she was killed at the scene of the attack. One dog was shot and killed by Saylor, while the other was later found by animal control and was put down, police said.

The dogs owner, Johnny Dale Lankford, was already being held in jail on domestic violence charges in Bell County, Kentucky from an early incident on Dec. 22nd. According to police reports, Lankford was charged Monday with harboring a vicious animal.

Heartbreaking. What do you think can be done to stop these viscous dog attacks and does it make you uncomfortable around pit bulls?