Photo: Scott Kirkland / PictureGroup / Sipa / USA Today

This was Jason Aldean‘s first Christmas with his son Memphis. While we’re sure the baby boy was showered with gifts, it was Jason’s big gift that he showed off on social media.

Brittany and his kids got him a special “championship” belt to display in his home bowling lanes. He shared a photo of the belt, saying, “Maybe the coolest Christmas gift ever from Brittany Aldean and the kiddos. The new Bowling Championship belt for Night Train Laynes.”

Jason and Brittany built the bowling lanes earlier this year and shared the construction process on Instagram.