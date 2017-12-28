Photo by GPA/imageSPACE

Big & Rich have launched their first branded slot game titled “Git Big $ Rich.” The new game rewards players in loyalty points which offer the chance to win VIP tickets to the duo’s concerts as well as other branded gear from the band. Git Big $ Rich is available in all app stores including Google Play Store.

Big Kenny said, “We are excited about the debut of our casino game and want everyone to ‘GIT Big $ Rich’ coins, which will have you playing our game for hours and hours. We look forward to meeting the player that wins the ‘Meet Big & Rich’ contest, too. Now, go get this sucker and let’s rock that spin button.”