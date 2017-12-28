Photo: Scott Kirkland / PictureGroup / Sipa / USA Today
By Scott T. Sterling
Jason Aldean has shared the first photo of his now family of five, thanks to the recent addition of baby son Memphis.
Related: Jason Aldean’s Family Gave Him the “Coolest Christmas Gift Ever”
The sweet family photo posed in front of a Christmas tree features Aldean, wife Brittany, daughters Keeley and Kendy (from his first marriage to ex-wife Jessica) and baby Memphis.
“Merry Christmas everybody from the Aldean Crew,” reads the photo caption.
See the heartwarming image below.
More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country
Guide: Little Caesars Arena Concert ScheduleMany of the top names in music have already booked dates at the new arena. Here are the music events booked at the arena so far.
Here’s What You Should Know About Little Caesars ArenaIf you are heading to Little Caesars Arena, you will want to bookmark this page.