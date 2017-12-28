Another year flew by and what an amazing year it’s been for country music and girl country!!!

Even though I’m in radio and I get it…… I don’t follow any charts based on sales or radio airplay or popularity for that matter for my Top 10. These are just songs that I loved from the moment my ears heard them. Songs that I can listen to over and over again and never get sick of. Hopefully a few of your favorites made the cut! I think next year I’ll expand it to my Top 20! It is so hard to narrow it down.

Let’s get this countdown started with the “Dark Horse” of country. When I first featured Devin Dawson in my New Music Discovery I was instantly in love with this feel good song and Devin’s voice. His biggest musical influence is John Mayer and it sounds like it. At No. 10 here’s “All on Me.”

This song is a SMASH and should of generated more in my opinion. This song from Jacob Davis is soulful and fun! He’s one of the nicest guys I’ve met this year in country. This business can be tough and there’s just enough room for an artist like Davis, but I have room for him on my Top Ten Songs of 2017! At No. 9 it’s Jacob Davis and “What I Wanna Be.”

My girl Lindsay Ell finally released her debut album this year, The Project, and it’s a masterpiece produced by Kristian Bush. This Canadian country artist is one of kind. Ell is an amazing electric guitar player, singer, songwriter, and a down to earth girl. Love her!! Lindsay Ell is the truth!! At No. 8 here’s “Waiting on You.”

Country’s new boy, Kane Brown had a big breakout year! I could’ve easily put ‘Heaven’ in this countdown too. I was obsessed the moment I heard that song!! However, Browns song, “What If’s” has been one of my favorite songs to crank up all year long. This collab with childhood friend Lauren Alaina is perfect, and it comes in at No. 7 on my Top Ten Songs of 2017.

Hey there Mr. Tin Man… you don’t know how lucky you are. Miranda Lambert has one of the greatest country voices and this song is everything!! I had a chance to meet Miranda at Faster Horses this summer and I was star struck!! In person she will take your breath away just like this song does. She’s country gold and comes in at No. 6 with “Tin Man.”

Earlier this year all of us here at WYCD got to meet a new singer named Carly Pearce. She performed a handful of songs for us in a small conference room and blew us away. We knew this girl was going to make a big impact in country music and that she did this year. Her song Every Little Thing is haunting in a beautiful way, and her debut album is strong. This song gives me chills ever time I hear it. We had Carly at our Rockin’ Country Music Fest over the summer and when she performed this song I cried like a baby! I love you Carly!! At No. 5 it’s “Every Little Thing” on my Top Ten Songs of 2017!

It was hard to pick which Brett Young song to put in my countdown. He’s had two big hits this year and I love them both, but there’s something about Like I Loved You that moves me. A heartbreak song that we can all relate to and it just became his second no. 1 single!! He’s my Cali boy who comes in at No. 4 with ” Like I Loved You” on my Top Ten Songs of 2017!

I love you this big Scotty! I’ve been obsessed with Scotty McCreery since his American Idol days. That big voice, blue eyes and sweet southern charm. His Song “Five More Minutes” is amazing! I know Scotty is young still, and has a lot of songs ahead of him, but if I had a crystal ball this song might go down as he greatest song of his career. It brings me to tears every time I hear it. It’s a personal song for Scotty and one we can all attach our emotions to. At No. 3 on my Top Ten Songs of 2017 it’s Scotty McCreery and “Five More Minutes.”

Maren Morris is my favorite!! Her album ‘Hero’ hasn’t left my car since the day it was released (June 3, 2016) yes, I’m a crazed fan!! This song was a stand out the moment I heard it. It’s one of those songs that brings me to tears even on my happy days in love. It’s just so beautiful, and in reality we all could use a long song. It’s hurting but it ain’t dead…. At No. 2 on my Top Ten Songs of 2017 it’s Maren Morris with “I Could Use a Love Song.”

And landing in my number one spot is Justin Moore!! OMG the first time I heard the bass line come in on this song…. I was hooked! His voice and the melody of this song is infectious! It’s been my jam all year long. I fricken love this song! I have a fun memory attached to this song as well. Ryan Hurd was hanging out in the WYCD studio with me and I played this song and he was like, “I really dig this Justin Moore song.” I was like, “Me too!” Then I cranked it up and rocked out with Ryan!!! I hope you do the same every time you hear it on WYCD! My No.1 pick for my Top Ten Songs of 2017 is Justin Moore “Somebody Else Will.”