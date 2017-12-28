Photo: Dan MacMedan / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

For Thomas Rhett, 2018 is time to fly.

The country star has shared that taking to the skies is among his new year’s goals.

“Something that I want to learn how to do, I really want to get my pilot’s license. Me and Tyler Hubbard have been talking about doing it together, but real easy stuff, like just flying around Nashville,” Rhett said in a recent interview (via Taste of Country). “I don’t think I would ever want to fly myself to a show or anything like that, but just real chill flying.”

In the meantime, Rhett has been making the most of the holiday season, posting an adorable Christmas family portrait.

“Feeling very blessed this holiday season,” the singer shared on Instagram. “These 3 make life incredible. Hope everyone had a great Christmas with family and friends!” See the photo below.