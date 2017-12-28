02 April 2017 - Las Vegas, Nevada - Trent Tomlinson. 2017 Academy Of Country Music Awards held at T-Mobile Arena. Photo Credit: MJT/AdMedia

(WYCD) — Country artist Trent Tomlinson will take the stage at Coyote Joe’s in Shelby Township next month.

Tomlinson has scheduled a show on Friday, Jan. 26 at 10:30 p.m.

Tickets are available online while supplies last. The show is 21 and up only.

His debut album, Country Is My Rock, produced three Top 40 singles on the U.S. Billboard Hot Country Songs charts: “Drunker Than Me” at No. 19, “One Wing in the Fire” at No. 11, and “Just Might Have Her Radio On” at No. 21.

In 2014, Parmalee released the single “Close Your Eyes”, which Tomlinson co-wrote.