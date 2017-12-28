iStock

Folks looking for love on OKCupid are about to see a major change when it comes to profiles, and a lot of people aren’t feeling it.

The dating site recently announced that users are going to have to start using their real names in profiles, instead of cute usernames such as “AFunnySassyGirl,” “Superlonelyman” or “DoritoprincessXo.” They have started instituting the rule with a select group of users, but plan to expand it to everyone, urging users to “update their profiles with what they want their dates to call them.”

“It’s time to keep up with the times,” the site explains, “We want you, BigDaddyFlash916, to go by who you are, and not be hidden beneath another layer of mystique. Even if that mystique is crucial to you and your dating life, unicorn__jizz.”

The site believes that by using their real names, those looking for love will connect better, but many users, especially women, aren’t happy with the change, suggesting it’s not only a violation of privacy, but it would make it easier for people to find them off the dating platform, which could be dangerous. Others worry that by putting first names along with other personal info on the site, it could make it easier for their profile to be noticed by colleagues and employers.

OKCupid later clarified their policy change, noting that folks don’t have to actually use their legal name, but could use a nickname or initials, they just want to get rid of obviously made up usernames, but folks are still upset, with many taking to social media to air their grievances and some even deleting their profile because of it.

ONE MORE THING! As for those made up names, OKCupid revealed some of the odder ones on the site, including “Burger_Giraffe,” “Hobbit-peet-feet” and “Beefy88Cake,” and noted that the word “cat” or “cats” is used in over 888,000 usernames, while “dog” is in more than 138,000. In addition to animal names, “sexy” appears in 221,229, “lover” is part of 157,553 names and “horney” is in more than 16,000.

Source: Moneyish