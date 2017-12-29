Photographerlondon | Dreamstime

It’s never easy picking a name for your child, and as much as folks like to think they’ll be unique with their kids’ moniker, all too often they go with the tried and true choices. That certainly looks like it’s going to be the case next year. Mother & Baby just came out with their predictions for baby naming trends for 2018, and it seems like more and more people will be going the traditional route.

For instance, girl names that end in “A” like Ella or Amelia, are expected to be popular next year. Boy names that begin with an “R” or Th,” like Reggie or Theo, will be a top trend. One thing that may not necessarily be traditional is the use of gender neutral names, like Andy, Max, Alex and Charlie, which the site expects to be very popular next year.

The UK site also shared their thoughts on specific names they see gaining in popularity this year, and both Meghan and Harry have made the Top Ten, likely inspired by the soon-to-be married royal couple Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Source: Mother & Baby