LAS VEGAS, NV - JUNE 26: Singer/songwriter Mariah Carey arrives at 1 OAK Nightclub at the Mirage Hotel & Casino to debut her DJ set on June 26, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mindy Small/FilmMagic)

By: Roxanne Steele

Who’s ready to ring in the new year? Ryan Seacrest and Jenny McCarthy once again will host Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve special live from Times Square in New York City.

Superstar Mariah Carey is set to perform a couple songs including her monster hit Hero right before midnight. Last year Carey suffered technical difficulties on live television and everyone tore her apart. See that video below.

Ryan Seacrest went on Good Morning America and chatted about Mariah’s return to the big apple!

As a big Mariah Carey fan and someone who has seen her perform countless times, this girl can sing! Let’s not forgot that fact. Superstars have bad performances and technical difficulties all the time. Good for Carey for stepping back on that stage to show the world she can do it!! I’m sure she will slay the most amazing outfit and vocals!! MC released this statement about her upcoming performance.

“We can all agree that last year didn’t go exactly as planned and we are thrilled to move forward together to provide America with an incredible night of music and celebration on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2018. See you in Times Square!”

What do you guys think. Can Mariah Carey redeem herself after last years train wreck? I’m rooting for you girl! Camila Cabello, Nick Jonas, Britney Spears, Kelly Clarkson, Hailee Steinfeld and more are set to perform this year! The show begins at 8p on ABC.

Lets throw it back to the song that put Mariah Carey on the map and this beautiful live performance!