Photo: Laura Farr / AdMedia / Sipa / USA Today

Remember when Carrie Underwood took a fall in November? At the time, she said she’d broken her wrist in a fall at her home in Nashville and that she needed some time to recuperate – and she’s been out of sight since. Well now she’s opened up a bit about the injuries she sustained, and they were much worse than initially reported.

In a letter on her fan club website, Carrie reveals that in addition to needing wrist surgery, she also had to get 40 to 50 stitches in her face. “Now, here we are 7 weeks later and, even though I’ve had the best people helping me, I’m still healing and not quite looking the same,” she writes. “I honestly don’t know how things are going to end up but I do know this: I am grateful. I am grateful that it wasn’t much, much worse.”

Regardless, Carrie is looking forward to the year to come, and plans to head into the studio soon. “I am determined to make 2018 amazing and I want to share things with you along the way,” she adds. “And when I am ready to get in front of a camera, I want you all to understand why I might look a bit different.”