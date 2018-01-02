Photo: David McClister

Happy New Year to us! Scotty McCreery has fans melting over his adorable engagement photos shared on Instagram with fiancee Gabi Dugal. The young couple of six years were both dressed casual in jeans and sweaters, and later Gabi switched to a pretty cream blouse. I just love the way they embrace each other throughout the shoot.

Don’t forget Scotty McCreery is playing our ‘Jammin for Joseph’ benefit concert on March 22nd at the Fillmore. Tickets are on sale now!! Don’t miss Scotty along with Russell Dickerson!

With so many country couples engaged, including Kane Brown and Katelyn Jae, also Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd, who’s wedding are you most excited for?