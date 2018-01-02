Scotty McCreery is getting married this year!By Roxanne Steele
Photo: David McClister

Happy New Year to us!  Scotty McCreery has fans melting over his adorable engagement photos shared on Instagram with fiancee Gabi Dugal.  The young couple of six years were both dressed casual in jeans and sweaters, and later Gabi switched to a pretty cream blouse.  I just love the way they embrace each other throughout the shoot.

26066472 139175216773189 6296910440962195 Hello 2018! Scotty McCreery and Gabi Share Engagement Photos!

 

 

Don’t forget Scotty McCreery is playing our ‘Jammin for Joseph’ benefit concert on March 22nd at the Fillmore.  Tickets are on sale now!! Don’t miss Scotty along with Russell Dickerson!

With so many country couples engaged, including Kane Brown and Katelyn Jae, also Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd, who’s wedding are you most excited for?

26307455 145708139462141 6592650425697042432 n Hello 2018! Scotty McCreery and Gabi Share Engagement Photos!

