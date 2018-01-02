Photo by GPA/imageSPACE

Jana Kramer and hubby Michael Caussin are officially back together. In fact, after separating earlier this year, amidst rumors that Michael had cheated, the couple renewed their wedding vows in Hawaii earlier this month, with Jana revealing the news in a post on Instagram.

“2017……..you broke my heart, you broke me down, you made me question everything, but damn did you make me strong. You taught me patience, you taught me family was everything. You made me believe not only in myself but the power of forgiveness. You turned me into the women I always wanted to be,” she wrote on Instagram, next to a picture from their renewal. “I have NO clue what 2018 has in store for me but I’ve never been more ready to live day by day and enjoy each day as it comes at me. Here’s to always believing in love and fighting for it.2018, I’m ready for you!”

The couple is parents to daughter Jolie, and last month Kramer revealed that she had suffered a miscarriage. See Jana’s announcement here or below.