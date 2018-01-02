By Scott T. Sterling
He might only be one month old, but Memphis Aldean is already a star.
The firstborn son of Brittany and Jason Aldean just reached his one-month birthday, which mom Aldean celebrated on Instagram.
“1 month old! That went so quickly,” she captioned the adorable photo. “I love you my angelic boy.”
Brittany Adean followed with another photo showing mother and son enjoying some precious story time together.
See the heartwarming posts below.
Memphis may not recognize his own name yet but we received the cutest personalized keepsake from @wonderbly to help celebrate it! I’m looking forward to reading to Memphis in the years to come but for now, we are cherishing the quiet time that storytime brings💙 Use our code welcomememphis for 20% off all personalized gifts at http://wonderbly.com #wonderbly #lostinthestory #personalizedgifts #partner 📚