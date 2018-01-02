Filed Under:Brittany Aldean, Jason Aldean, Memphis Aldean

By Scott T. Sterling

He might only be one month old, but Memphis Aldean is already a star.

The firstborn son of Brittany and Jason Aldean just reached his one-month birthday, which mom Aldean celebrated on Instagram.

1 month old! That went so quickly,” she captioned the adorable photo. “I love you my angelic boy.”

Brittany Adean followed with another photo showing mother and son enjoying some precious story time together.

