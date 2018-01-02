By Nathan Vicar

(WYCD) — Kenny Chesney’s 2018 Trip Around The Sun Tour is coming to Ford Field this summer.

Chesney will be playing on Saturday, August 4, 2018.

Tickets go on sale at Ticketmaster.com on Friday, January 12 at 10 a.m.

Joining him for this year’s trip around the sun will be Academy of Country Music Male Vocalist and Country Music Association and ACM Single of the Year winner Thomas Rhett (“Die a Happy Man,” “It Goes Like This,” “Craving You (feat. Maren Morris)”), good time band Old Dominion (“Break Up with Him,” “Song for Another Time”) and newcomer Brandon Lay.