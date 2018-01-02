Photo: Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

By: Rob Stone

I told you Taylor Swift tickets were crazy expensive! Before tickets went on sale we learned the price range was round $500 to $1500 depending on the ticket. Fans are proving my point that those prices are outrageous! That’s why they’re not buying them in high numbers like usual.

Of Taylor’s 33 tour dates in North America one has yet to produce a sellout. Seats have been on sale since December 13, compare that to her ‘1989’ tour back in 2015 that sold-out within minutes its a definite letdown. High prices aren’t the only thing that seem to be hurting her sales, fans also say Ticketmaster’s “Verified Fan” program which is used to avoid scalpers is hurting sales because fans aren’t getting the exclusive seats as the program promises.

One fan wrote, “I paid $150 for my ticket with amazing seats at the 1989 tour, now for the same seat I have to pay $500!” Have ticket prices stopped you from going to see your favorite artist?