Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

The women of Hollywood are getting organized and fighting back. More than 300 actresses, directors, writers, and producers have banned together to launch Time’s Up, an initiative aimed at combating “sexual assault, harassment and inequality in the workplace.”

Part of the plan includes helping working class women outside of Hollywood. “It’s very hard for us to speak righteously about the rest of anything if we haven’t cleaned our own house,” says Shonda Rhimes. “If this group of women can’t fight for a model for other women who don’t have as much power and privilege, then who can?”

Time’s Up includes a “legal defense fund to help less privileged women protect themselves from sexual misconduct and the fallout from reporting it, legislation to penalize companies that tolerate persistent harassment, and to discourage the use of nondisclosure agreements to silence victims.”

To that end, the initiative includes:

A legal defense fund, backed by $13-million in donations, to help less privileged women — such workers at farms, factories, restaurants, hotels as well as janitors and nurses — protect themselves not just from sexual misconduct, but the fallout from reporting it.

A push for legislation that will penalize companies that tolerate persistent harassment.

To discourage the use of nondisclosure agreements, which took often silence victims.

There’s also a drive for gender equality at studios and talent agencies (which has already begun making headway).

There’s also a request that women walking the red carpet at the upcoming Golden Globes speak out and raise awareness by wearing black.

To read more about Time’s Up, whose members include America Ferrera, Ashley Judd, Kerry Washington, and Reese Witherspoon, click HERE.

Source: Time’s Up