By Nathan Vicar

(WYCD) — Dan + Shay are up to something, but it looks like we will have to wait to see what it is.

On Tuesday afternoon, the CMA Vocal Duo of the Year nominees tweeted a black-and-white picture of the plus symbol that’s part of their logo, along with the date 1.10.18 — which is next Wednesday.

The tease could very well be an announcement of the pair’s third record or maybe a new song.

Their sophomore album, Obsessed , came out in June of 2016, and featured the number ones, “From the Ground Up” and “How Not To.”