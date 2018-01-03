iStock

By: Rob Stone

Every year you make that resolution to exercise more. Then you go get the gym membership and be dedicated for a month or two then go every other 2 weeks until you just stop and are mad that you wasted the money. How much exercise do you really need to be fit?

It’s recommended that adults 18-64 get at least 2.5 hours of moderate to vigorous exercise per week for 10 minutes or more. Exercise for muscles and bones should be done at least two days per week. According to a study, these guidelines are too high, and don’t keep people motivated. Researchers say choose what makes you feel good and helps the most for your body. If you’re trying to lose weight, it’s suggested that you exercise 3-4 times a week for 20-30 minutes.

Does this make you want to rethink that gym membership?