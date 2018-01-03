By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy

Luke Photo by Laura Farr/AdMedia/Sipa USA Brothers Osborne Photo: Larry McCormack-USA TODAY Sports

Luke Bryan and Brothers Osborne have released new singles.

Luke’s “Most People Are Good,” is the second single from Luke’s latest album “What Makes You Country.” The first tune, “Light It Up,” went to number one.

He says, “will truly help people believe in people again.” “We do get reminded every day of all the negativity of what humans are, and truly it’s only .001 percent of people causing all the negativity,” Luke says. “I truly believe that most people lay their heads down at night and try to be better and try to be good to other people. And I think this song captures those emotions perfectly.”

Brothers Osborne is kicking off 2018 with their new track, “Shoot Me Straight,” which will be available for download starting Friday.

“We thought this lead single off of our new record would be a really great representation of just kind of what’s to come on this new record, but also was kind of a good little second story to ‘It Ain’t My Fault,’” TJ Osborne says. “It’s one of the songs that kind of ties the last record into this one.”

So far there’s no word on when Brothers Osborne will release their next record.

