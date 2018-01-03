Photo: Orlando Barria / Sipa / USA Today

Exciting news JT fans! Justin Timberlake is set to perform at the big game in Minneapolis on Feb. 4th and to prepare us for his return to the stage, new music is coming our way this Friday!! The first song will be the album’s lead single, “Filthy.”

JT is set to release four videos leading up to his Feb. 2 release of his fourth studio album titled, Man of the Woods. The trailer for his new album presents the former NSYNC singer getting back to his authentic roots. Let’s not forget he’s a boy from Tennessee!

Are you excited for Justin Timberlake’s new album and upcoming half time performance?