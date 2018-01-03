JT says this will be his most personal album to dateBy Roxanne Steele
Filed Under:Justin Timberlake, Man of the Woods, new album, New Music, Super Bowl

Photo: Orlando Barria / Sipa / USA Today

Exciting news JT fans!  Justin Timberlake is set to perform at the big game in Minneapolis on Feb. 4th and to prepare us for his return to the stage,  new music is coming our way this Friday!! The first song will be the album’s lead single, “Filthy.”

JT is set to release four videos leading up to his Feb. 2 release of his fourth studio album titled, Man of the Woods.   The trailer for his new album presents the former NSYNC singer getting back to his authentic roots. Let’s not forget he’s a boy from Tennessee!

Are you excited for Justin Timberlake’s new album and upcoming half time performance?

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

Guide: Little Caesars Arena Concert ScheduleMany of the top names in music have already booked dates at the new arena. Here are the music events booked at the arena so far.
Here’s What You Should Know About Little Caesars ArenaIf you are heading to Little Caesars Arena, you will want to bookmark this page.

Listen Live