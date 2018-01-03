WYCD, Text To Win, Contest, Text, Win, Tubby's, Sub, Tubby's Sub, Cancun, Trip, February, Dan + Shay, Dan, Shay
Filed Under:Cancun, Contest, Dan, Dan + Shay, February, Shay, Sub, Text, Text To Win, trip, Tubby's, Tubby's Sub, Win, WYCD

99.5 WYCD has your chance to win a trip for two to Riviera Maya this February!

One lucky winner will receive round trip airfare from Detroit to Riviera Maya courtesy of Delta Vacations, hotel accommodations at the Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya & tickets to a special Dan + Shay concert while in Cancun!

For your chance to enter visit one of the participating Tubby’s Sub Shops listed below and look for the Riviera Maya flyaway poster.

On the poster is a keyword, either text that keyword to 96750 or enter that keyword online here.

LIST ALL PARTICIPATING LOCATIONS HERE

ADDRESS ZIP
2375 Coolidge Hwy. Berkley 48072
15600 W. 13 Mile Road Beverly Hills 48025
9912 E. Grand River Ave Suite 500 Brighton 48114
1117 Belsay Rd Burton 48509
48800 Gratiot Chesterfield 48051
24 North Rochester Clawson 48017
36887 Groesbeck Hwy Clinton Township 48035
41400 Garfield Clinton Township 48038
43561 Groesbeck Clinton Township 48036
23440 Michigan Avenue Dearborn 48126
16543 Grand River Detroit 48227
17195 Harper Detroit 48224
20325 W. 8 Mile Road Detroit 48219
3250 E. Jefferson Detroit 48207
601 S. Schaeffer Hwy. Detroit 48217
655 Tecumseh Street (Shell ) Dundee 48131
33171 Grand River Ave Farmington Hills 48366
31920 Groesbeck Fraser 48026
28975 W. Jefferson Gibralter 48173
23053 South Chrysler Drive Hazel Park 48030
8435 E. Holly Road Holly 48442
586-B S. Cedar St. Imlay City 48444
700 South Lapeer Lake Orien 48362
3865 Baldwin Road Lake Orion 48359
252 South Main Lapeer 48446
34720 Plymouth Liviona 48150
1462 E. 12 Mile Road Madison Heights 48071
3839 S. Lapeer Road Metamora 48455
110 S. Milford Road Milford 48318
41460 Grand River Avenue Novi 48375
13740 8 Mile Road Oak Park 48237
39621 Ann Arbor Road Plymouth 48170
24000 Plymouth Road Redford 48239
27268 Grand River Redford 48240
67367 Main St. Richmond 48062
18520 Fort St. Riverview 48193
39315 Ecorse Road Romulus 48174
27875 Gratiot Roseville 48066
1612 E. 11 Mile Road Royal Oak 48067
2700 W. 14 Mile Road Royal Oak 48073
47109 Hayes Road Shelby Township 48315
49117 Van Dyke Shelby Township 48317
56756 Van Dyke Shelby Township 48316
24109 W. 10 Mile Southfield 48034
22016 Harper St. Clair Shores 48080
31335 Harper St. Clair Shores 48082
2532 Metropolitan Parkway Sterling Hts 48310
33488 Van Dyke Sterling Hts 48312
43491 Van Dyke Sterling Hts 48314
10005 Telegraph Road Taylor 48180
7477 Rawsonville Road Van Bauren 48111
6299 Haggerty West Bloomfield 48322
976 N. Pontiac Trail Walled Lk 48390
13804 12 Mile Road Warren 48088
24877 Hoover Warren 48089
4608 Nine Mile Road Warren 48091
3417 Elizabeth Lake Road Waterford 48328
4429 South Wayne Road Wayne 48194
33995 Ford Road Westland 48185
6370 Highland Road White Lake 48383
47734 Pontiac Trail Wixom 48393
501 E. Michigan Ave. Ypsilanti 48197

To view the official rules for this contest click here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

Guide: Little Caesars Arena Concert ScheduleMany of the top names in music have already booked dates at the new arena. Here are the music events booked at the arena so far.
Here’s What You Should Know About Little Caesars ArenaIf you are heading to Little Caesars Arena, you will want to bookmark this page.

Listen Live