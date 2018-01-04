By Rob Stone
Many people made it their New Years Resolution to save money in 2018. One of the things I noticed we spend way to much money on is food! We eat out a lot, we get delivery at work and almost every time we grocery shop, we end up with wasted food gone bad.

Here are 5 tips to saving money on food!

5) Pay Cash. People who pay cash tend to spend less than those using a card.

4) Stop buying too much at the grocery store. The average American doesn’t eat 20 percent of the food they buy and throws away $2,200 worth of food a year!

3) Share more, and order less when eating out. Many restaurants serve big portions, so split it up.

2) Eat out on special occasions. Let eating out be a celebration instead of a necessity.

1) Cut down on pre-prepared meals and delivery. Commit to takeout only once a week

Good luck saving money this year!!!

