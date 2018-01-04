Photo: Scott Kirkland / PictureGroup / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

For many who watched HBO series Big Little Lies, scenes of Nicole Kidman’s character being abused by her husband (played by actor Alexander Skarsgard) were hard to watch.

Among those who had a tough time taking in those scenes was Kidman’s husband, Keith Urban.

Kidman opened up about her country star hubby’s reaction to some of her more intense dramatic roles of 2017, including Big Little Lies and feature film, The Killing of a Sacred Deer during a recent interview with W.

“[Keith Urban] is an artist. Um, he did have a hard time when he watched The Killing of a Sacred Deer,” Kidman revealed. “He saw it at the Cannes Film Festival and he was sort of hypnotized and shattered by it. [Laughs.] And when he watched Big Little Lies he was disturbed; he says that when he hears me scream or cry from a certain place in my soul it’s almost like it goes straight into him and he has a visceral reaction immediately. Because his brain and his heart doesn’t discern between acting and real life. They’re the same sounds for him. It throws him.”

Kidman praised her husband in the interview, calling him a good man who supports her and their children 100 percent.

“I had a great male figure in my life who helped to form me. And as much as I was raised by my mother, I was raised by my father, too,” she explained. “And to emphasize that is important right now—the need for the support of good men in society. You know, we need that. You can’t do it alone. So I love saying that I’m married to a really generous, kind, strong male. And Keith [Urban] is incredibly supportive of me and his daughters.”

The actress also shared memories of her first date with Urban: “Picked me up on a motorbike, took me to Woodstock. My kind of guy.”